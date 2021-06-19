Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: WASH Cluster Updates, Cluster Achievements - May 2021

Response: UNICEF through its gov’t counterpart (MRRD) has implemented durable solution in Kharkash village of Sari pul province funded by BHA. The solar operaƟng water supply system is covering both a community of 1,888 vulnerable people in humanitarian needs and a school with 426 students.

Challenges/Issues: WASH Cluster SAG & Taskforce meeting on fundraising held on 12 May. WASH Cluster Coordinator met ECHO on 26 May then the AHF AB donors on 27 May to raise concerns on the growing number of NNGOs ineligible to the AHF (causing a controversy CERF implementing partner ineligibility) and of INGOs less eligible to the AHF (following an increase of their risk level), as well as on the AHF SA in regard to the usual unformal preselection of partners requested to the cluster coordinators.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners identified 1,715 IDPs and natural disaster affected families (12,005 people) for WASH assistance in Badghis, Ghazni, Hilmand, Hirat, Jawzjan, Kabul, Kandahar, Laghman, Logar, Takhar and Maydan Wardak Provinces. Additionally, WASH partners are conƟnuously conducƟng needs assessments in various parts, across the country.

Preparedness: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 45 locations across 27 provinces (26,185 hygiene kits, 2,330 water kits, 2,038 latrine slabs, 31 water storage tanks of different capacities and 4.5 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 183,000 people for a period of one month.