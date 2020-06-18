Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates, Cluster Achievements - May 2020

Response: UNICEF through its implementing partner (CoAR) is responding to vulnerable population living in informal settlements in Kabul with COVID19 related WASH response. The response includes provision of hygiene promotion, distribution of hygiene supplies and household hand washing stations. The response covers 45 identified informal settlements with protracted.

Challenges/Issues: Due measures put in place by the government to control the spread of COVID19,such as lockdown and restricted movement ,some partners have reported slow progress in WASH response, however, despite these, partners have continued to have their presence and response capacity on ground across Afghanistan and continuing delivery of WASH services.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners identified 3,500 vulnerable families with humanitarian needs (24,498 people) for WASH assistance in Badakhshan and Takhar Provinces. Additionally, WASH partners are continuously conducting needs assessments in various parts, across the country.

Preparedness: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 45 locations across 27 provinces (36,555 hygiene kits, 2,197 water kits, 2,479 latrine slabs, 47 water storage tanks of different capacities and 2.4 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 200,000 people for a period of one month. Report shows the data provided by partners through WASH Cluster ReportHub for May. Total 29 partners (see below) responded so far in 2020