Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: WASH Cluster Updates - Cluster Achievements - July 2022

Highlights

Response:

With support from AHF, ORD has responded to drought and conflict affected people and vulnerable host communities in Afghan Tepa, Mongoti Afghnia, and Mogoti Arabiya villages of Sheberghan district and Meherabad village of Aqcha district of Jawzjan province through constaruction of solar powered household connected water supply systems, the project provides safe drinking water to 867 households (6070) individuals. The project also includes water quality management, and distribution of 867 hygiene kits and hygiene promotion trainings for positive behavior change.

Challenges/ Issues:

UNICEF and WASH Cluster team met MRRD Director and Minister at their office the 10th of August 2022 – beyond several points on the agenda, it was discussed that MRRD can lead meetings open to all WASH partners to flexibilize (i) the requirements on the MoU for NGOs, and (ii) the safe water supply options not prioritized by the MRRD such handpumps installation and non-house connection.

Needs assessments:

WASH cluster partners identified 3,719 flood, drought and earthquake affected families (26,033 people) for WASH assistance in Badghis, Ghazni, Hirat, Khost, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Paktika and Uruzgan provinces. Additionally, WASH partners are continuously conducting needs assessments in various parts, across the country.

Preparedness:

WASH partners have emergency stocks in 41 locations across 33 provinces (44,036 hygiene kits, 12,949 latrine kits/slabs and 294.1 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs at least of 78,000 people for a period of three months. The existing stocks of chlorine tabs and hygiene kits may runout by the end of September. Replenishment in remote area warehouses remains a priority.