Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates, Cluster Achievements - July 2019

Annual Target (HRP) 1.3 Million

Total People Reached (July 2019) 67,604

Total People Reached (Year 2019) 902,969

No of Partners Responded 27

Response: With support from OFDA, UNICEF continued installation of two water supply systems as part of durable solution to drought affected IDPs in formal relocation sites in Hirat (Regression and Shahrak Sabz), one water supply network is completed providing safe drinking water through 40 public water taps and construction of second water network is 70% progress as of end of July.

Challenges/Issues: The drought response in informal settlements both Herat and Badghis provinces lasted over 9-10 months due to no timely commitment and action in identification of public lands for settlement of residual IDPs who could not return to their place of origins due to insecurity and other protection concerns. While majority of drought affected families, who returned to their place of origins hoped to have access to basic WASH and other essential services to sustain their livelihood. However, both group of drought affected communities failed to receive timely assistance due to lack of clear policy framework and accountable institution. This remains as a greater challenge for a sustainable, cost effective and timely humanitarian response in future.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners have identified about 2,500 conflicts affected, returnees and refugee families (17,500 people) in need of WASH assistance in Paktika and Nangarhar Provinces. In addition, WASH partners are currently conducting needs assessments in different provinces, which will be completed in coming weeks.

Preparedness and durable solutions: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 46 locations across 22 provinces (32,774 hygiene kits, 14,471 water kits, 3,461 latrine slabs, 194 water storage tanks of different capacities and 7.1 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of about 200,000 people for a period of one month.