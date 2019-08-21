21 Aug 2019

Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates, Cluster Achievements - July 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (862.33 KB)

Annual Target (HRP) 1.3 Million

Total People Reached (July 2019) 67,604

Total People Reached (Year 2019) 902,969

No of Partners Responded 27

Response: With support from OFDA, UNICEF continued installation of two water supply systems as part of durable solution to drought affected IDPs in formal relocation sites in Hirat (Regression and Shahrak Sabz), one water supply network is completed providing safe drinking water through 40 public water taps and construction of second water network is 70% progress as of end of July.

Challenges/Issues: The drought response in informal settlements both Herat and Badghis provinces lasted over 9-10 months due to no timely commitment and action in identification of public lands for settlement of residual IDPs who could not return to their place of origins due to insecurity and other protection concerns. While majority of drought affected families, who returned to their place of origins hoped to have access to basic WASH and other essential services to sustain their livelihood. However, both group of drought affected communities failed to receive timely assistance due to lack of clear policy framework and accountable institution. This remains as a greater challenge for a sustainable, cost effective and timely humanitarian response in future.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners have identified about 2,500 conflicts affected, returnees and refugee families (17,500 people) in need of WASH assistance in Paktika and Nangarhar Provinces. In addition, WASH partners are currently conducting needs assessments in different provinces, which will be completed in coming weeks.

Preparedness and durable solutions: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 46 locations across 22 provinces (32,774 hygiene kits, 14,471 water kits, 3,461 latrine slabs, 194 water storage tanks of different capacities and 7.1 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of about 200,000 people for a period of one month.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.