Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates, Cluster Achievements - April 2019

Key Figures (April 2019)

Annual Target (HRP) 1.3 Million

Total People Reached (April 2019) 105,335

Total People Reached (Year 2019) 679,045

No of Partners Responded 22

Response: With support from UNICEF/OFDA IMC has conducted hygiene promotion sessions to the returnees from Pakistan in Torkham zero point and IOM transit center.

The project covers the water supply, sanitation facilities and hygiene promotion along with hygiene kits distribution to the vulnerable returnee’s families in zero point and transit center.

Challenges/Issues: Three partners (UNICEF, DACAAR and NRC) are covering WASH needs of 160,000 drought affected displaced people in Western region for last 9 months. It takes $300,000 per month to maintain the services and majority of it goes to water tankering which is not sustainable. the government has not been able yet to establish a formal camp where humanitarian agencies could provide durable solution. Thus, partners will not be able to stop water tankering for IDPs by 30 June as envisaged by ICCT.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners have identified about 4,416 flood and conflict affected families (30,946 people) that are in need of WASH assistance in Faryab, Hirat,

Jawzjan, Kunar, Nangarhar and Takhar Provinces. Some 58,500 flood affected people have been assisted so far and response is going on in multiple provinces.

Preparedness and durable solutions: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 46 locations across 24 provinces (32,208 hygiene kits, 14,471 water kits, 2,858 latrine slabs, 216 water storage tanks of different capacities and 8.2 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 200,000 people a period of month.