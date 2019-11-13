13 Nov 2019

Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates, Cluster Achievements - October 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 31 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (738.79 KB)

Response: with Support from ECHO, World Vision International responded to 700 (4,900 individuals) drought affected households in Sang Khers Mubarak Shah village of Ab-Kamari district in Badghis province through solar pumping well along with Reverse Osmosis System; water quality test was done and hygiene promotion session conducted for 700 families.

Challenges/Issues: Access due to insecurity continue to be a challenge hindering Ɵmely delivery of project materials by WASH partners in such locations as Badakhshan. This in turn affect projects implementation; Taxation by Non state armed group in Hirat (Kuskh-e Khuna and Kushki Robat Sangi districts) affect unconditional access and implementation of WASH interventions further delaying response to affected communities in these locations; ERM partner reported shortage of stock(Latrine kits and hygiene kits) for emergency response resorting to using WASH cluster pipeline stock supplies which is inadequate in itself and might not support the emergency response for long.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners have identified about 18,806 drought affected and conflict IDPs (131,988 people) in need of WASH assistance in Hirat, Sari-Pul, Balkh, Kunar,
Nangarhar, Laghman and Badghis Provinces. In addition, WASH partners are currently conducƟng assessments in different provinces, which will be completed in coming weeks.

