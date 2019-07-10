10 Jul 2019

Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates, Cluster Achievements - June 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Key Figures (June 2019)

Annual Target (HRP) 1.3 Million

Total People Reached (May 2019) 52,683

Total People Reached (Year 2019) 835,365

No of Partners Responded 27

Highlights

Response: Response:With support from AHF,
Christian Aid responded to 30,000 (8 Communities) drought affected people in Muqur district of Badghis province, through water trucking for two months, construcƟon of 90 latrines, distribution of 2,810 hygiene kits and 5,060 water kits, construction of 152 water taps and conducting 2,024 hygiene promotion sessions. The project started in September 2018 and was completed at the end of April 2019.

Challenges/Issues: The drought response came to an end in June 2019, estimated more than 60% of IDPs in Badghis have returned to their places of origin or moved to a different location; however still some IDPs have remained in the informal setlements. In Badghis there is no established formal camp to support with durable solutions, thus continuation of humanitarian response will remain a challenge to the cluster partners.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners have identified about 1,670 conflicts affected and refugee families (11,690 people) in need of WASH assistance in Paktika, Khost and Nangarhar Provinces. In addition, WASH partners are currently conducting needs assessments in different provinces, which will be completed in coming weeks.

Preparedness and durable solutions: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 46 locaƟons across 22 provinces (33,350 hygiene kits, 14,421 water kits, 3,624 latrine slabs, 201 water storage tanks of different capacities and 7.3 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of about 200,000 people for a period of one month.

