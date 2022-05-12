Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates - Cluster Achievements - April 2022

Response:

UNICEF continues to increase its AWD/Cholera preparedness and prevention activities reaching 328,130 people with critical hygiene supplies to support the national AWD Task Force led by the MoPH.

Challenges/ Issues:

Discussion are taking place in the humanitarian community to harmonize a limited role of the DFA/line ministries in the clusters. WASH Cluster position is to keep MRRD as co-lead to facilitate the links with all WASH-related national and sub-national counterparts.

Needs assessments:

WASH cluster partners identified 2,075 conflict, natural disaster and AWD affected families (14,529 people) for WASH assistance in Baddkhshan, Badghis, Hirat and Laghman provinces. Additionally, WASH partners are continuously conducting needs assessments in various parts, across the country.

Preparedness:

WASH partners have emergency stocks in 41 locations across 23 provinces (65,421 hygiene kits, 3,711 water kits, 2,100 latrine kits/slabs, 82 water storage tanks of different capacities and 98.1 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs at least of 152,000 people for a period of three months.