Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates - Cluster Achievements - January 2022

Response: With Support from AHF, DACAAR is implementing the WASH activities in Kandahar city (IDPS settlements), the response includes rehabilitation of 500 non-functional water points, construction of 200 emergency sanitation and bathing facilities, hygiene promotion and distribution of 3,000 hygiene kits. The overall beneficiaries of the projects are 58,123 individuals.

Challenges/Issues: - HCT leadership advocates for a Taliban (DFA) central communication against the MoU signature following the HCT position taken in December 2021.

WASH partners are still reporting the liquid cash crisis as a clear bottleneck in paying procuring supplies from the local market.

WASH partners are still facing access constraints with female staff depending on the verbal agreements on the ground.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners identfied 4,028 conflict, natural disaster and AWD/cholera affected families (28,575 people) for WASH assistance in Badghis, Hilmand, Hirat, Kabul, Kapisa, Laghman, Nangarhar, Parwan, Tarkhar and Wardak provinces. Additionally, WASH partners are continuously conducting needs assessments in various parts, across the country.

Preparedness: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 42 locations across 24 provinces (21,745 hygiene kits, 3,711 water kits, 1,832 latrine kits/slabs, 30 water storage tanks of different capacites and 18.4 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 50,000 people for a period of three months.