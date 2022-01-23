Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates Cluster Achievements - December 2021

Highlights:

Response: With Support from UNICEF, IMC has implemented the WASH acƟviƟes in Abdul Khil village of Acheen District in Nangarhar Province, the response includes pipe scheme network, hygiene promoƟon and distribuƟon of the hygiene kits. The overall beneficiaries of the projects are 4,000 individuals.

Challenges/Issues:

Request from de facto authorities for partners to sign MoUs before starting new WASH projects is affecting close to 90 per cent of new WASH projects across the country. Some partners reported that at the moment, the only pressing challenge they face is the prolonged process of MoU signing.

WASH partners still report cash and liquidity issues due to banks closure, as well as expensive bank fees/charges, which in turn are affecting salaries for staff and contractors and suppliers.

WASH partners are still facing access constraints with female staff for assessments and response activities to some areas. However, most of the partners have been able to gain verbal agreement to allow female staff to work.

Donors’ sanctions regimes which halted development funding are also impacting partners’ operational capacity which partly relied on these funds, not least for support costs.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners identified 3,066 conflict and AWD/cholera affected families (21,465 people) for WASH assistance in Hilmand, Hirat, Kapisa and Nangarhar Provinces. Additionally, WASH partners are continuously conducting needs assessments in various parts, across the country.

Preparedness: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 42 locations across 24 provinces (52,958 hygiene kits, 3,711 water kits, 1,832 latrine kits/slabs, 30 water storage tanks of different capacities and 9.5 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 370,000 people for a period of one month.