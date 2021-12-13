Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates Cluster Achievements - November 2021

Highlight:

Response: UNICEF through it partner World Vision has implemented the WASH activities in Kalbiha village of Qadis District in Badghis, the response includes the water solar water supply system installation, hygiene promotion and distribution of the handwashing soaps. The overall beneficiaries of the projects are 500 individuals.

Challenges/Issues:

Lack of liquid cash continue to restrict local procurement of WASH supplies, affecting contractors and staff alike.

Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) endorsed common position on MoUs for organizations to just provide written project summary in the instance of being asked to sign MoUs with de facto authority controlled ministries or local authorities – while humanitarian partners should pursue transparency and engagement with authorities and communities.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners identified 11,714 conflict and AWD/cholera affected families (82,002 people) for WASH assistance in Balkh, Hirat, Kabul, Kandahar, Kapisa, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Parwan, Takhar and Zabul Provinces. Additionally, WASH partners are continuously conducting needs assessments in various parts, across the country.

Preparedness: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 44 locations across 26 provinces (23,769 hygiene kits, 3,711 water kits, 1,832 latrine kits/slabs, 31 water storage tanks of different capacities and 4.7 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 167,700 people for a period of one month.