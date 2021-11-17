Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates Cluster Achievements - October 2021

Highlight:

Response: UNICEF through MOPH is implementing the hygiene promotion in context of the AWD/Cholera outbreak in Different districts of Kabul Province.

Challenges/Issues:

Lack of liquid cash continue to restrict local procurement of WASH supplies, affecting contractors and staff alike.

Taliban restrictions on female is affecting staff and beneficiaries’ participation – waiting for official national position, albeit some provinces having started to allow female staff resumption of on duty reporting and activities-such as opening of girl’s schools.

AWD outbreak epidemiological data/info sharing remains key for the WASH response.

Conditional allowance of community-based structures such as CDC remain to be seen, how long will be in place and how interactions/coordination with humanitarian community as well as government line ministries will tag along.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners identified 354 IDPs families (2,477 people) for WASH assistance in Balkh, Hilmand, Hirat, Kabul and Kandahar Provinces. Additionally, WASH partners are continuously conducting needs assessments in various parts, across the country.

Preparedness: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 44 locations across 26 provinces (25,574 hygiene kits, 5,010 water kits, 1,824 latrine kits/slabs, 31 water storage tanks of different capacities and 1 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 179,000 people for a period of one month.