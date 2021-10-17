Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates Cluster Achievements - September 2021

Highlights:

Response: WHO has implemented the WASH activities in Mandhisar health facility of Daman District in Kandahar, the response includes the water solar water supply system installation, water quality testing, installation of the water taps and repair of the existing sanitation facility. The overall beneficiaries of the projects is 2,000 individuals.

Challenges/Issues:

Lack of liquid cash still restricts local procurement of WASH supplies, affecting contractors and staff.

Taliban restrictions on female is affecting staff and beneficiaries’ participation – awaiting for official national position.

AWD outbreak epidemiological data/info sharing remains key for the WASH response.

Needs assessments:

WASH cluster partners identified 3,282 IDPs and natural disaster affected families (22,972 people) for WASH assistance in Badghis, Balkh, Ghazni, Jawzjan, Kabul, Kandahar, Kunar, Laghman and Nangarhar Provinces. Additionally, WASH partners are continuously conducting needs assessments in various parts, across the country.

Preparedness:

WASH partners have emergency stocks in 44 locations across 26 provinces (25,738 hygiene kits, 3,711 water kits, 1,837 latrine kits/slabs, 31 water storage tanks of different capacities and 2.3 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 180,000 people for a period of one month.