Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates Cluster Achievements - August 2021

Response: UNICEF is providing safe drinking water, essential hygiene supplies such as soap bar to around 27700 drought affected households in Chimtal, Zari, Sholgera, kishindeh, Charkent and Dawlatabad districts of Balkh province through water trucking. The water trucking as the only feasible option right now to avoid displacement of Vulnerable people is supported through UNICEF's Regular Resources. The people rely on rainwater due to unavailability of portable groundwater in concerned districts.

Challenges/Issues:

Supplies: With closed banks suppliers of WASH items cannot guarantee delivery due to lack of liquid cash.

Female yet to be allowed to work: Taliban awaiting further directives from leadership on way forward – Pose a challenge on hygiene promotion activities – Need for advocacy from the overall humanitarian and development community.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners identified 5,556 IDPs and natural disaster affected families (38,889 people) for WASH assistance in Balkh, Ghazni, Hilmand, Hirat, Jawzjan, Kabul, Kandahar, Kapisa, Kunar, Logar, Nangarhar, Parwan, Takhar and Wardak Provinces. AddiƟonally, WASH partners are continuously conducting needs assessments in various parts, across the country.

Preparedness: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 44 locations across 26 provinces (25,285 hygiene kits, 3,711 water kits, 1,862 latrine kits/slabs, 31 water storage tanks of different capacities and 2.3 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs...