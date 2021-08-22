Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates Cluster Achievements - July 2021

Response: UNICEF is providing safe water through water trucking in Chakhansor district of Nimroz province to around 12,500 people affected by drought. Nimroz is one of the water-stressed area where ground water is either not available and/or not drinkable due to high salinity and people rely on rainwater. The intervention is ongoing from last two months to avoid displacement of people from their places of origin.

Challenges/Issues:

Supplies: with closed banks suppliers of WASH items cannot guarantee delivery due to lack of liquid cash.

Female yet to be allowed to work: Taliban awaiting further directives from leadership on way forward – Pose a challenge on hygiene promotion activities – Need for advocacy from OCHA and HCT.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners identified 4,198 IDPs and natural disaster affected families (29,386 people) for WASH assistance in Badakhshan, Balkh, Hilmand, Hirat, Jawzjan, Kabul, Kandahar, Kapisa, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Parwan and Takhar Additionally, WASH partners are continuously conducting needs assessments in various parts, across the country.

Preparedness: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 44 locations across 26 provinces (26,460 hygiene kits, 5,679 water kits, 1,865 latrine kits/slabs, 31 water storage tanks of different capacities and 3.3 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 185,000 people for a period of one month.