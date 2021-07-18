Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: WASH Cluster Updates, Cluster Achievements - June 2021

Response: With support from ECHO, WHO is doing WASH intervention in 5 health facilities in high risk areas in Charborjak of Nimroz, Shahrisafa of Zabul, Tirinkot of Uruzgan, Lashkargah of Hilmand and Nurgaram District of Nuristan Province. The project will cover 8,500 people and the activities include boring of 4 water wells with solar power system, rehabilitation of 18 toilets, construction of 2 new toilets, construction of 3 septic tanks, supply and installation of 12 hand wash basins and construction of medical waste management facilities (only in Shahri-Safa CHC, Zabul)..

Challenges/Issues: Thanks to the partners a special WASH Cluster operational presence and capacity mapping has been finalized in June 2021, upon funding highlighting up to 34 NGOs in capacity to respond to the complex crisis (Drought + Conflict escalation + COVID-19) with 1,889 national (WASH) staffs deployable on the ground.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners identified 4,272 IDPs, returnees and natural disaster affected families (29,906 people) for WASH assistance in Badakhshan, Badghis, Balkh, Ghazni, Hilmand, Hirat, Jawzjan, Kabul,

Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Parwan, Samangan, Takhar and Maidan Wardak Provinces.

Preparedness: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 44 locations across 26 provinces (22,541 hygiene kits, 5,660 water kits, 2,035 latrine slabs, 31 water storage tanks of different capacities and 4.5 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 158,000 people for a period of one month.