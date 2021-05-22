Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: WASH Cluster Updates, Cluster Achievements - April 2021

Response

With support from USAID/BHA, ACTED has constructed 684 water supply infrastructures, distributed 550 hygiene kits and conducted DRR trainings to conflict and natural disaster affected IDPs in Baghlan, Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar, Badakhshan and Takhar provinces. The beneficiary of the project is 140,595 people and includes transitional two-rooms shelter and latrines.

Challenges/Issues:

The WASH Cluster coordination team met the Ru-WATSIP Director with OCHA at MRRD office on 11 April for clarifications: No time limit for humanitarian assistance, HRP appeal and clusters do not master the funding channels, NNGOs ineligibility to AHF limits the humanitarian response.

The WASH Cluster is undertaking a detailed operational presence and response capacity mapping facing the drought (affecting the water levels in the wells and boreholes) which could overlap with a potential escalation of the conflict in the country.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners identified 1,581 IDPs and natural disaster affected families (11,066 people) for WASH assistance in Badghis, Balkh, Kandahar, Kapisa, Kunar, Nangarhar, Parwan, Saripul and Takhar Provinces.

Preparedness: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 45 locations across 27 provinces (25,726 hygiene kits, 2,330 water kits, 2,133 latrine slabs, 32 water storage tanks of different capacities and 17.3 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 180,000 people for a period of one month.