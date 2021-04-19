Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: WASH Cluster Updates, Cluster Achievements - March 2021

Highlights

Response: With support from NCA, ADA has constructed 11 new wells, 1 latrine system for the health clinic, 190 latrine and bathing spaces for community, rehabilitated 68 wells and distributed 1,780 hygiene kits in Shah Mansoor, Gogarak, Karizona, and Kaftar Khana Villages of Tirinkot District of Uruzgan Province. The project covers about 18,735 IDPs and vulnerable people with humanitarian needs.

Challenges/Issues: The WASH Cluster top priority in the Spring Disaster/Drought Contingency Plan (March-June 2021) remains to set up an early warning system on the groundwater levels – beyond the emerging drought mapping relying only on precipitations data sources. The current standby of MoU signature doesn’t prevent the NGOs to register their new emergency project with MRRD and ACBAR (focal point Mr. Nematullah Rahi, phone number: 07 93 77 10 58) to move forward on the ground.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners identified 2,393 IDPs families (16,751 people) for WASH assistance in Badakhshan, Badghis, Farah, Hilmand, Hirat, Kabul, Kandahar, Khost, Nangarhar, Nimroz and Paktya Provinces.

Preparedness: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 45 locations across 27 provinces (26,098 hygiene kits, 1,494 water kits, 2,142 latrine slabs, 32 water storage tanks of different capacities and 12.8 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 183,000 people for a period of one month.