Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: WASH Cluster Updates, Cluster Achievements - February 2021

Highlights:

Response: With support from World Vision Canada, World Vision Afghanistan through Fragile Context Programming Approach (FCPA) project has constructed two latrine blocks, four handwashing staƟons and two solar-powered water supply networks in peri-urban areas of Herat. To ensure accessibility of students to potable water, the quality of the water was tested to confirm that the water is free of any germs and chemical materials. The projects also include hygiene promotion in schools and communities encouraging children and their parents on personal and environmental hygiene as well as preserving the WASH facilities inside their communities.

Challenges/Issues:

(i). The WASH Cluster top priority in the Spring Disaster/Drought Contingency Plan (MarchJune 2021) is to set up urgently an early warning system on both surface and groundwater sources.

(ii). Standby of MoU signature should not prevent NGOs to continue or to start their projects upon information sharing with the relevant ministries and alignment with their naƟonal policies.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners identified 2,226 IDPs and natural disaster affected families (15,582 people) for WASH assistance in Badghis, Farah, Hirat, Kandahar,

Kapisa, Khost, Kunar, Nangarhar, Nimroz,

Saripul and Takhar Provinces.

Preparedness: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 45 locaƟons across 27 provinces (25,877 hygiene kits, 994 water kits, 2,149 latrine slabs, 32 water storage tanks of different capacities and 9.8 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 181,000 people for a period of one month.