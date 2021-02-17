Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: WASH Cluster Updates, Cluster Achievements - January 2021

Highlights:

Response: UNICEF through MRRD provided safe drinking water through construction of durable water supply system to around 700 people in Mohammad Tahir village in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province.

According to the beneficiaries they were having lots of trouble due to water borne diseases especially during summer season.

The people were previously reserving limited amount of water buying from mobile tankers. The intervention was supported through Central Emergency Fund (CERF).

Challenges/Issues: Recent letter sent out by the First Vice President’s Office to all government authorities to stop signing any type of MoU or contracts with NGOs until a common procedure is developed, should not prevent the cluster partners to continue to share their planned projects with the relevant ministries such MRRD and MoPH for non-duplication reasons and national policies alignment.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners identified 3,754 families of IDPs and Vulnerable people with humanitarian needs (26,275 people) for WASH assistance in Badakhshan, Badghis, Balkh, Farah, Hilmand, Hirat, Jawzjan, Kabul, Kandahar, Khost, Kunar, Logar, Nangarhar, Nimroz, Nuristan, Paktya, Samangan, and Takhar Provinces.

Preparedness: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 45 locations across 27 provinces (27,627 hygiene kits, 561 water kits, 2,200 latrine slabs, 32 water storage tanks of different capacities and 13.7 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 193,000 people for a period of one month.