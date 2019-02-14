Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates, Cluster Achievements - January 2019

Key Figures

Annual Target (HRP) 1.3 Million

Total People Reached (January 2019) 385,744

Total People Reached (Year 2019) 385,744

No of Partners Responded 19

Response: With support from OFDA/UNICEF, IMC provided WASH services to 600 IDPs and undocumented returnee families (4,200 people) in Gaini village, Momand Dara district of Nangarhar province. The response covers supply of safe drinking water by installation of 27 new boreholes with hand pumps for the community along with hygiene promotion along with distribution of hygiene kits.

Challenges/Issues: WASH partners have been continuously providing assistance to drought IDPs of Herat and Qala-e-Now since last 8 months. No progress in durable solution so far due to land allocation issues. This possess a difficult question, what happens to water needs of IDPs when cluster runs out of fund for water tankering and how long we can afford to support tankering? WASH cluster has no resource for tankering from 31 March on wards. A critical gap of $5.0 million for WASH support until end of June 2019.

Needs assessments: In addition to the ongoing needs for assistance to Herat and Qala-e-Now IDPs. WASH cluster partners have identified 416 natural disaster affected as well as returnees families (2,908 people) with urgent WASH needs in Badghis and Nangarhar Provinces. In addition,

WASH partners are currently conducting needs assessment in Faryab provinces for conflict affected IDP families.

Preparedness and durable solutions: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 40 locations across 24 provinces (45,648 hygiene kits, 10,902 water kits, 5,739 latrine slabs, 194 water storage tanks of different capacities and 8.87 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 200,000 people a period of month.