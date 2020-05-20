Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates, Cluster Achievements - April 2020

Response: With Support from UNICEF, CoAR installed 6 reservoirs for hand washing having 18 stand taps at zero-point border with Iran in Zaranj district of Nimroz Province, as well 560 bars of soap provided, with an average 1,150 returnees benefiƟng from the project every day.

Challenges/Issues: Due measures put in place by the government to control the spread of COVID19, such as lockdown and restricted movement, some partners have reported slow progress in WASH response, however, despite these, partners have continued to have their presence and response capacity on ground across Afghanistan and continuing delivery of WASH services.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners idenƟfied 5,450 natural disaster affected and vulnerable families with humanitarian needs (38,147 people) for WASH assistance in Badakhshan, Kabul, Kunar, Wardak, Nangarhar and Takhar Provinces. Additionally, WASH partners are continuously conducting needs assessments in various parts, across the country.