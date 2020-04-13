Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates, Cluster Achievements - March 2020

Highlights

Response: With Support from Global Affair Canada (GAC), Action Against Hunger is responding to vulnerable people with humanitarian needs in Qala Sari Sang village, Chaghcharan district of Ghor province, through construction of gravity fed water supply system. The project will provide safe drinking water to 45 households (277 people). The project also includes sanitation for positive behavior change.

Challenges/Issues: Compounding to continued reported cases of insecurity in the country, the COVID-19 pandemic in the country has added to partners response challenges with reduction in some instance of partners footing in certain locations in the country such as Balkh, Samangan, Kabul etc. amidst call for unity by the government in fighƟng against COVID-19.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners identified 3,697 vulnerable families with humanitarian needs (25,879 people) in need of WASH assistance in Takhar and Badakhshan Provinces. Additionally, WASH partners are currently conducting needs assessments in various parts, across the country.

Preparedness: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 46 locations across 27 provinces (21,653 hygiene kits, 9,234 water kits, 1,899 latrine slabs, 47 water storage tanks of different capacities and 2.4 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 150,000 people for a period of one month.