Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates Cluster Achievements - February 2020

Highlights:

Response: With Support from PATRIP, AKAH is responding to natural disaster affected communities in Ners village,

Wakhan district of Badakhshan province, through construction of gravity fed water supply system. The project will provide safe drinking water to 308 people. The project also includes water quality management, sanitaƟon and hygiene promotion for positive behavior change.

Challenges/Issues: Recession of hostility and recent peace agreement signed between the parties in the conflict, did not contribute increased access and opportunity for expanding response in the hard to reach locations as well as poor funding commitment from donors are the key challenges of this month.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners idenƟfied 1,301 conflict IDPs and vulnerable people with humanitarian needs families (9,107 people) in need of WASH assistance in Kunduz, Balkh, Uruzgan, Nangarhar, Paktya,

Balkh, Takhar, Badghis, Sari Pul and Herat Provinces. In addition, WASH partners are currently conducƟng needs assessments in various parts across the country.

Preparedness: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 46 locaƟons across 28 provinces (23,053 hygiene kits, 17,282 water kits, 4,407 latrine slabs, 47 water storage tanks of different capaciƟes and 4.6 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 160,000 people for a period of one month.