Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates, Cluster Achievements - November 2018

Key Figures

Annual Target (HRP) 1.63 Million

Total People Reached (November 2018) 199,400

Total People Reached (Year 2018) 1,808, 021

No of Partners Responded 28

Response: With support from ECHO, DACAAR is providing WASH services to 4,630 drought displaced families (21,877 people) in Kharistan, Qala-i-Naw district of Badghis. The response covers supply of safe drinking water by tankering, construction of 410 emergency sanitation and bath facilities and distribution of 4,862 hygiene kits and provision of hygiene promotion.

Challenges/Issues: Continuous movement of IDPs between different sites in Herat and Qala-e-Now means poor ownership. Families are also much more reluctant to share facilities with new comers, a major issue.

Despite persistent hygiene promotion, there is still significant open defecation, especially among men as using latrine is not a common behavior for them. IDP families also face constant risk of eviction from land owners.

Resources for continuing services to these IDPs is also a big challenge, a gap of $4.40 Mill for next 3-4 months services.

Needs assessments: WASH cluster partners have identified 1,502 IDP families (10,510 people) with urgent WASH needs in Hirat and Nangarhar Provinces during the month of November 2018.

Many other assessments are in progress in different provinces covering drought, conflict IDPs and their host communities, report is expected during the month of Dec.

Preparedness and durable solutions: WASH partners have emergency stocks in 40 locations across 22 provinces (45,000 hygiene kits, 12,100 water kits, 229 water storage tanks of different capacities and 11.12 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 200,000 people a period of month.