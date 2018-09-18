Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: Wash Cluster Updates Cluster Achievements - August 2018

Key Figures (August 2018)

Annual Target (HRP)

Total 1.5 Million

People Reached (August 2018)

Total 599,350

People Reached (Year 2018)

No of Partners Responded 1,126,464 22

Response: With support from CHF, ACF completed the hand pump project for conflict affected people in Lashkargah district in Helmand province. The project supported with construction of 8 new wells and repairing 5 wells, all equipped with hand pumps for easy operation. A total of 4,130 people from 590 families are benefiting from the support. ACF also conducted hygiene promotion sessions and distributed Bio sand filters and menstrual hygiene kits to the families.

Challenges/Issues: No enough water source as well as limited water vendor capacity to facilitate the water trucking operation to satisfy the increasing demand for drinking water in Qala E Naw Center of Badghis province, scattered and movement of the newly displacement of the IDPs hindered the partner effort to increased access to sanitation facilities .partner are working to rapid development of a new water supply.

Needs assessments: Partners have iden3fied as many as 9,808 drought affected and returnee’s families (68,656 people) in different districts of Daykundi, Balkh, Faryab, Badghis, Hirat and Nangarhar provinces during the month of August.

Partner are assessing the need of the newly displaced families in Qala E Naw district of Badghis Province, ini3al assessment finding show that 19,000 families are displaced with urgent need for water supply and sanita3on facili3es Preparedness: WASH Cluster is well placed with emergency stocks (22,415 hygiene kits and 8.8 Million Aqua tab) that can cover the needs of 157,000 people a period of month. The supplies needs to be mobilized in Herat to support the drought IDPs including the water storage tanks and hygiene kits.