Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: WASH Cluster Dashboard - Overall Cluster Figures, Achievements and Funding - (January-June 2019)

The Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) remains one of the challenging humanitarian and development issues in Afghanistan. Limited access to WASH means a significant burden of poor health, nutrition, education and protection for children and women. The Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP 2019) target envisaged a need for reaching 1.3 million people with WASH services in 2019. The Cluster partners have successfully reached 835,365 people during the period of January to end of June 2019. There has been a good progress in reaching the overall HRP target, mainly because a significant caseload in drought affected areas (407,912 people) was reached during first half of the year.