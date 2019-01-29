Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: WASH Cluster Dashboard - Overall Cluster Figures, Achievements and Funding (January - December 2018)

The Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) remains one of the challenging humanitarian and development issues in Afghanistan. Limited access to WASH means a significant burden of poor health, nutrition, education and protection for children and women. The revised Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP 2018) target envisaged a need for reaching 1.63 million people with WASH services in 2018. The Cluster partners have successfully reached 1,896,302 people during the period of January to end of December 2018. There has been a good progress in reaching the overall HRP target, mainly because a significant caseload was reached in drought affected areas (977,441 people).