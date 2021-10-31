Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: WASH Cluster Dashboard - Overall Cluster Figures, Achievements and Funding - (January - September 2021)

3.6 million people were planned to be reach with WASH assistance in the multi-year Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) in 2021. By the end of September, 2.88 million of people were reached thanks to 27 WASH Cluster partners having achieved 66.4% of water supply, 102.2% of sanitation and 52.6% of hygiene annual target. The historic drought – officially declared on 22nd June 2021 – has let two thirds of the country in critical/catastrophic situation for water scarcity, leading to the AWD outbreak with the first cholera reported case in Kabul province on 12 September. With the changing context since mid-August, liquid cash crisis and female staff restriction remains the major constraints faced by the WASH partners – nonetheless still in capacity to scale up upon funding.