Afghanistan Humanitarian Response: WASH Cluster Dashboard - Overall Cluster Figures, Achievements and Funding - (January - September 2020)

Despite real efforts, access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) remains a challenge for at least half of the population in Afghanistan. COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the handwashing gap at both community and institutional level, weighing a significant burden in term of health, nutrition, education and protection for the most vulnerable people. The Humanitarian Response Plan revised in the middle of the year has planned to reach 3,762,623 people with WASH services in 2020. Thanks to 37 WASH Cluster partners having successfully reached 2,995,628 people (79.6% of the overall annual target) by the end of Sept 2020 – mostly with hygiene promotion with COVID-19 funding sources, $67.73M of funding gap remains a huge concern for the rest of the year for the safe water and sanitation components.