Afghanistan: Humanitarian Response Plan Summary 2021

OVERVIEW

Forty years of war, recurrent natural disasters, chronic poverty and the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be a deadly combination for people in Afghanistan. Nearly half of the population (18.4m people) is in need of humanitarian and protection assistance in 2021. Needs are being further compounded by emerging threats such as the potential drought, escalation of conflict and high risk of flash floods over spring. Already, more than one third of the country is facing crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity and nearly half of all children under-five are expected to face acute malnutrition in 2021. Protection and safety risks to civilians, particularly women, children and people with a disability, are also one the rise. Demand for assistance is soaring at the same time that humanitarians are facing increased attacks and interference in their work. Humanitarian partners have prioritised 15.7 million people to receive multi-sectoral assistance in 2021, for which US$1.3 billion is required. More than four months into the year, however, the HRP remains only 12 per cent funded. Using these limited funds and some carryover from 2020 humanitarian partners have managed to reach 3.66m people with some form of support in the first quarter of 2021. However the community’s capacity to stay and deliver life-saving assistance during the remainder of the year is dependent on both additional funds being received and assurances of aid worker safety.