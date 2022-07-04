Afghanistan: Humanitarian Response Plan 2022 Response Overview (1 January - 31 May 2022)

Between January and May 2022, humanitarian partners reached 21.5 million people with at least one form of humanitarian assistance, including 20.9 million vulnerable people; 271,000 cross-border returnees; 78,000 refugees; 121,000 people affected by floods and other weather-related events; and 140,000 new IDPs. While this represents a broad reach in absolute terms, millions of people already reached require multiple rounds of assistance over the course of the year to survive.

Response was enabled by a combination of new funding in 2022 (1.3 billion) and funds carried over from 2021 ($542 million). However, $3.1 billion (71 per cent) of the $4.4 billion required to deliver humanitarian assistance in 2022 remains unfunded. At the same time, acute vulnerabilities continue to be compounded by spring risks, crippling economic decline and ruptures in basic services.

While humanitarian assistance has ramped up significantly over the past nine months, particularly food distributions and seasonal support, many activities provide multiple rounds of and require ongoing financial support. Limited funding is already forcing humanitarians to provide fewer rounds of assistance than originally intended. Over the coming months, partners will focus on providing more integrated support in underserved areas, in line with the nature and scale of multi-sectoral needs now present while considering seasonal risks.

In a context of increasing humanitarian needs and simultaneous rise in operational complexities, the humanitarian community’s ability to continue to stay and deliver life-saving assistance will be contingent on flexible funds, enabling financial systems and assurances of aid worker safety and principled humanitarian response.