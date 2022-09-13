Afghanistan: Humanitarian Response Plan 2022 Response Overview (1 January - 31 July 2022)

Between January and July 2022, humanitarian partners reached 23.8 million people with at least one form of humanitarian assistance, including 23 million vulnerable people; 365,000 cross-border returnees; 83,000 refugees; 293,000 people affected by sudden-onset natural disasters. The expanded reach has been largely achieved through a significant scale-up of response across the country (including in underserved and previously hard to reach areas), predominantly through high-reach and low-cost activities.

While this represents a broad reach in absolute terms, millions of people already reached with one form of assistance will continue to require multiple rounds of assistance over the course of the year to survive. This often includes costlier, more comprehensive and more impactful packages of assistance and services to cover their needs.

Response was enabled by a combination of new funding in 2022 (2.2 billion) and funds carried over from 2021 ($542 million). However, $2.2 billion (50 per cent) of the $4.4 billion required to deliver humanitarian assistance in 2022 remains unfunded. At the same time, acute vulnerabilities continue to be compounded by emerging shocks including a high-magnitude Earthquake, wide-spread outbreak of diseases (including Acute Watery Diarrhoea) as well as atypical floods and other seasonal risks, all on the backdrop of a crippling economic decline and ruptures in basic services.

While humanitarian assistance has ramped up significantly over the first half of the year, particularly food distributions and seasonal support, many activities provide multiple rounds of and require ongoing financial support. The combination of global and in-country food and other commodity price spikes and funding shortfalls is already forcing humanitarians to provide fewer rounds of assistance than originally intended. Over the coming months, partners will focus on providing more integrated support in underserved areas, in line with the nature and scale of multi-sectoral needs now present while considering seasonal risks.

In a context of increasing humanitarian needs and simultaneous rise in operational complexities, the humanitarian community’s ability to continue to stay and deliver life-saving assistance will be contingent on flexible funds, enabling financial systems and assurances of aid worker safety and principled humanitarian response.