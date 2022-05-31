Afghanistan: Humanitarian Response Plan 2022 Response Overview (1 January - 30 April 2022)

Between January and April 2022, humanitarian partners reached 20 million people with at least one form of humanitarian assistance, including 19.3 million vulnerable people; 247,000 cross-border returnees; 75,000 refugees; 95,000 people affected by floods and other weather-related events; and 116,000 new IDPs. While this represents a broad reach in absolute terms, millions will require multiple rounds of assistance over the course of the year to survive.

Response was enabled by a combination of new funding in 2022 ($600 million) and funds carried over from 2021 ($1 billion). However, $3.4 billion (77 per cent) of the $4.4 billion required to deliver humanitarian assistance in 2022 remains unfunded. At the same time, acute vulnerabilities continue to be compounded by spring risks, crippling economic decline and ruptures in basic services.

While humanitarian assistance has ramped up significantly over the past nine months, particularly food distributions and seasonal support, many activities provide multiple rounds of assistance and require ongoing financial support. Over the coming months, partners will focus on providing more integrated support in underserved areas, in line with the nature and scale of multi-sectoral needs now present while considering seasonal risks.