Afghanistan: Humanitarian Response Plan 2022 Response Overview (1 January - 28 February 2022)

OVERVIEW

Between January and February 2022, humanitarian partners reached 12.7 million people with at least one form of humanitarian assistance, including 12.5 million vulnerable people; 122,000 cross-border returnees; 16,000 refugees; 54,000 people affected by floods and other weather-related events; and 31,000 new IDPs. While this represents a broad reach in absolute terms, millions will require multiple rounds of assistance over the course of the year to survive.

Response was enabled by a combination of new funding in 2022 ($571 million) and funds carried over from 2021 ($542 million). However, $3.8 billion (87 per cent) of the $4.4 billion required to deliver humanitarian assistance in 2022 remains unfunded. At the same time, acute vulnerabilities continue to be compounded by the emerging spring risks, crippling economic decline and ruptures in basic services.

While humanitarian assistance has ramped up significantly over the past six months, particularly food distributions and seasonal support, partners will focus efforts over the coming months on providing more integrated support in line with the nature and scale of multi-sectoral needs now present.

In a context of increasing humanitarian needs and simultaneous rise in operational complexities, the humanitarian community’s ability to continue to stay and deliver life-saving assistance will be contingent on flexible funds, enabling financial systems and assurances of aid worker safety and principled humanitarian response.