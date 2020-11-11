Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Humanitarian Response Plan - 2020 Quarter Three Dashboard (Jan - Sep 2020)

Format
Evaluation and Lessons Learned
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

OVERVIEW

By the end of Q3 2020, humanitarian partners had reached 7.6 million people with some form of assistance, including 3 million people who received COVID-19 support. This wide reach was partly enabled by significant carry-over funds from 2019 into 2020 ($96 million). Under-funding in 2020 (39% as of 30 Sep), however, has limited the depth of assistance provided, forcing greater focus on higher-reach, lower-cost response activities, predominantly related to the pandemic.
Significant unmet needs due to under-funding, reluctance to attend health and nutrition centres and the delayed rollout of complementary development assistance will compound needs in 2021.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Related Content