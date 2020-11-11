Afghanistan: Humanitarian Response Plan - 2020 Quarter Three Dashboard (Jan - Sep 2020)

OVERVIEW

By the end of Q3 2020, humanitarian partners had reached 7.6 million people with some form of assistance, including 3 million people who received COVID-19 support. This wide reach was partly enabled by significant carry-over funds from 2019 into 2020 ($96 million). Under-funding in 2020 (39% as of 30 Sep), however, has limited the depth of assistance provided, forcing greater focus on higher-reach, lower-cost response activities, predominantly related to the pandemic.

Significant unmet needs due to under-funding, reluctance to attend health and nutrition centres and the delayed rollout of complementary development assistance will compound needs in 2021.