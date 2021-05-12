Afghanistan: Humanitarian Response Plan 2018 - 2021: 2021 Quarter One Dashboard (Jan - Mar 2021)

OVERVIEW

By the end of Q1 2021, humanitarian partners had reached 3.7 million people with some form of assistance. This reach was largely enabled by significant funds carried over from 2020 into 2021 ($162 million). Under-funding in 2021, however, has threatened the depth of assistance provided and made sustainable scale-up of assistance challenging for many clusters. In a context of soaring humanitarian need and increasing operational complexity, the humanitarian community’s capacity to stay and deliver life-saving assistance during the remainder of the year is dependent on both additional funds being immediately received and assurances of aid worker safety.