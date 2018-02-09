Afghanistan - Humanitarian Response Plan 2018
to assist
500 000 people
FAO requires
USD 10.5 million
period
January – December 2018
Conflict, natural disasters and cross-border movements continue to increase food insecurity in Afghanistan. Recurrent violence, economic slowdown, crop pests and natural hazards, such as drought and flooding, increased the vulnerability of already severely food-insecure populations, many living in hard-to-reach areas.
Objectives
FAO is working with partners in the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster to:
• Provide life-saving assistance.
• Protect livelihoods.
• Strengthen emergency preparedness and response capabilities of Cluster partners.