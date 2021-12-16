Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Humanitarian Response Overview (Coverage from 1 January to 30 November 2021)
This snapshot shows the multi-sector response mobilised against the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan between January and September 2021. It also covers humanitarian activities delivered since September 2021 against the needs articulated in the Flash Appeal.
