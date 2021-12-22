Afghanistan Humanitarian Response - Monthly Update, October 2021

Overview: Delivering amidst the challenges

More than two months into the current political crisis in Afghanistan, UNFPA continues to stay and deliver essential reproductive health and protection services for women and girls despite many challenges to keep health facilities open and functioning.

Through the month of October, UNFPA-supported facilities, including mobile health services, continued to function to ensure women’s access to safe pregnancies and deliveries, family planning, psychosocial support and protection services.

The World Bank-funded Sehatmandi Project, which provides basic and essential packages of health services in the country, was suspended following the Taliban takeover of the government last August. This is expected to impact on the needs of a large number of people affected by the crisis. According to the World Health Organization, only 17 per cent of health facilities funded under the Sehatmandi Project were functional as of September 2021.

UNFPA initially estimates that, if not immediately addressed, the situation could lead to up to 58,000 additional maternal deaths, 5.1 million unintended pregnancies and a near doubling of the unmet need for family planning between now and 2025.

Afghanistan has one of the highest maternal mortality ratios in the world at 638 deaths for every 100,000 live births.