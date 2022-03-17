Afghanistan Humanitarian Response - Monthly Update, November 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The impact of the recent upheaval continues to be felt across the country, including in the social services sector.

With the onset of winter, health care needs across the country are increasing, thereby adding burden to the already vulnerable health sector.

The suspension of the World Bank-funded Sehatmandi Project kept most health facilities closed. For hospitals that remained operational, staff are working under difficult conditions with depleting medical supplies, unpaid salaries, and shortage of human resources.

Protection and safety issues are also on the rise especially among women, children, and people with disabilities, according to UNOCHA.

UNFPA supports 279 facilities through various partners on the ground to support uninterrupted provision of reproductive, maternal, newborn, case management, child and adolescent health and protection services, especially for those most in need.