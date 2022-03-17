Afghanistan Humanitarian Response - Monthly Update, December 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Sustaining the functionality of maternal health services remained a critical component of the humanitarian response in Afghanistan continuing into 2022 as the overall healthcare system suffers due to the complexity of the crisis and funding gaps.

The World Health Organization reported that only health facilities receiving support from humanitarian agencies have been functional since the suspension of the Sehatmandi Project. However, service delivery in some of the facilities are affected by security incidents.

The UNFPA-supported Family Health Houses and mobile health teams continued to provide indispensable support to the health system, particularly on reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health, as well as psychosocial support and protection services to crisis-affected population, especially women and girls.

In January, the UN launched the Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan 2022, which aims to raise $4.44 billion to address the needs of 22.1 million Afghans, including 16.5 million women and children, this year. The appeal is the largest that the UN has ever made for a single country.