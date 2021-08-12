Afghanistan: Humanitarian Response to Kunar Conflict Displacement (as of 12 August 2021)

Since 25 July, tens of thousands of people were displaced by an escalation in conflict in Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan with people fleeing to districts within Kunar and Nangahar provinces. So far a total of 13,965 internally displaced people from Kunar have been identified to receive aid after 34,034 people were surveyed by interagency assessment teams. As part of the ongoing humanitarian response, 3,948 people displaced from Ghaziabad, Nari and Asmar to Asadabad received food assistance and 3,892 people received tents and relief items such as kitchen sets. Five mobile teams are providing basic health and nutrition services. Interagency assessment teams on the ground reported that displaced people were living in grim conditions. Among the priority needs are food, relief items, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene. In Nangarhar Province, interagency teams are assessing the needs of some 28,000 people from Kunar Province who have reportedly been displaced by conflict.