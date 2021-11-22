Afghanistan: Humanitarian Response - Highlights and Cumulative Response Figures (Coverage from 1 September to 15 November 2021)

This report is produced by OCHA Afghanistan in collaboration with humanitarian partners via clusters and covers activities carried out between 1 September and 15 November 2021. It aims to provide a frequent overview of response activities against the needs articulated in the Flash Appeal. The reporting timeframe will match the Flash Appeal which details a four-month – from 1 September to 31 December 2021 – strategic response to the current crisis. The plan draws largely on unmet needs detailed in the 2021 HRP (Humanitarian Response Plan) while also incorporating new emerging needs, as they are currently understood.