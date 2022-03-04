Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Humanitarian Overview (Post-Taliban Takeover), Food Security, Displacement, and Humanitarian Operations
The infographic provides an overview of key humanitarian issues in Afghanistan since the Taliban’s takeover in mid-August last year. It illustrates the increase in the number of people that were food insecure and internally displaced per province. In addition to this, the infographic highlights the increase in the humanitarian presence in the country and funding trends for the UN humanitarian response appeals.
- US Department of State - Humanitarian Information Unit
- https://hiu.state.gov