Afghanistan: Humanitarian Operational Presence (3W) - South Eastern Region (January - March 2022)

Operational Presence: Organizations that are physically present in the district and are delivering a humanitarian service or implementing a humanitarian project during the reporting period.

Operational Capacity: Operational capacity refers to the potential ability of an organization to deliver humanitarian services if needed. In addition to organizations currently delivering services, organizations that have the ability to access and deliver services are considered.

If a large organization or UN agency is implementing a project through an implementing partner (independent humanitarian actors only, NOT Government and NOT Private Contractors), the implementing partner that is physically accessing and delivering the service in the district is considered. The information presented in this map is a "Work in Progress".

3W information was collected by OCHA regional field offices and Humanitarian Regional Team (HRT) mechanism, HRP reporting partners and AHF partners in April 2022.