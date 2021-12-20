Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs and Planned Response 2022

OVERVIEW

Following 40 years of war and an already dire situation of increasing hunger, economic decline, price rises in food and other essential needs, and rising poverty over the past several years, over 2021 the people of Afghanistan faced intensified conflict, the worst drought in 27 years, the withdrawal of international forces and then the takeover of the country by the Taliban in August. The resulting political, social and economic shocks have reverberated across the country with a massive deterioration of the humanitarian and protection situation in the 4th quarter of 2021. In 2022, 24.4 million people in Afghanistan are projected to be in humanitarian need, up by over 30 percent since the start of 2021, and amounting to over 55 percent of the entire population. The main driver of this need is a massive increase in acute food insecurity, with almost 23 million people are projected to be facing acute food insecurity. Food insecurity and the potential collapse of basic health systems services would leave 1.1 million acutely malnourished children under the age of five years without access to treatment services and up to 131,000 children could die in the course of the year if no action is taken. Both the formal and informal economies have suffered dramatically with the disruption to markets, financial and trade mechanisms, the freezing of central bank reserves, loans and the sudden drop in direct international development assistance, which formerly accounted for 75 percent of public expenditures. The deteriorating economy and an incomplete political transition have led to an immediate GDP contraction by an estimated 40 percent, throwing people into critical need.

Following the record displacement of nearly 700,000 people in 2021, some 9.2 million IDPs and returnees remain in some form of displacement and need support for return where possible. Of the 24.4 million people in need of humanitarian and protection assistance, humanitarian partners have prioritised 22.1 million to receive well- coordinated multi-sector assistance in 2021, for which US$4.44 billion is required.