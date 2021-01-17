Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs and Planned Response 2021

OVERVIEW

Forty years of war, recurrent natural disasters, chronic poverty and the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be a deadly combination for people in Afghanistan. Civilian casualties remain staggeringly high, with women and children disproportionately impacted. The onset of COVID-19 has had severe consequences on people’s health, incomes and levels of debt. In 2021, 18.4 million people (nearly half the population) will require humanitarian assistance to survive while tens of millions will require some form of social assistance to weather the impact of the pandemic. Food insecurity is soaring with 16.9 million people in ‘crisis’ and ‘emergency’ levels of food insecurity. Nearly one in two children under-five and one in four pregnant and lactating women will face acute malnutrition this year.

Some 8.8 million IDPs and returnees remain in some form of displacement while escalating debt continues to deplete their capacity to cope with repeated shocks. The economic downturn and loss of assets continue to be felt across all demographic groups, pushing people to adopt harmful coping mechanisms that compromise their wellbeing and dignity. Of the 18.4 million people in need of humanitarian and protection assistance, humanitarian partners have prioritised 15.7 million to receive well coordinated multi-sector assistance in 2021, for which US$1.3 billion is required.