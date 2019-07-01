01 Jul 2019

Afghanistan humanitarian hotline celebrates first anniversary

Report
from UNOPS
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original

Afghanistan’s first countrywide humanitarian call centre – Awaaz Afghanistan – celebrated its first full year in operation in a ceremony held in Kabul.

Awaaz ensures that vulnerable people of Afghanistan – including returnees and those affected by conflict and natural disasters – can voice their concerns and receive critical information and support in times of need.

A joint initiative between multiple UN agencies and partners, Awaaz is implemented by UNOPS with financial support from the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF), the European Commission Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Food Programme (WFP).

The call centre has already handled over 62,000 calls from all over the country since its launch in May 2018 – around 20 per cent of these calls have come from female callers.

“We are proud of the service Awaaz has provided to the people of Afghanistan in need of support over the past year. The sheer volume of calls is testimony to the strong need for assistance in Afghanistan and our commitment to accountability,” said United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator Toby Lanzer.

Sustained escalation of conflict across Afghanistan has left an estimated 6.3 million people in need of life-saving assistance. Awaaz responds to this humanitarian need by offering a single point of contact to provide information about assistance available throughout the country, and to register feedback and complaints about the support provided.

“By responding in a timely manner, Awaaz helps ensure that humanitarian response swiftly matches actual needs,” Mr. Lanzer added.

The name of the centre derives from the Dari and Pashto word for ‘voice’ – ‘awaaz.’ By dialing the toll-free number 410, any person in Afghanistan with access to a phone can speak with one of Awaaz Afghanistan’s eight multilingual operators – four of whom are women.

UNOPS Director in Afghanistan, Paul Cruickshank said: “Over the past year, Awaaz has lived true to its name and improved two-way communication between people in need of assistance and those who provide such support.”

“In the past year, Awaaz has not only helped vulnerable people connect to the information and support they need, even in hard to reach areas, but it has also helped WFP and the other agencies and partners to adapt our programmes and better tailor the assistance we provide,” added Country Director for WFP Afghanistan, Zlatan Milisic.

The service has been welcomed by its users.

“Awaaz raised my issue with the responsible humanitarian organization and continuously provided me with feedback. I now trust Awaaz and I am grateful for their help,” said an internally displaced man who called from Badghis province.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.