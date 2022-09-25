Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund CVA Proposal Review Documents

Background/Purpose

The purpose of this guiding principles is to ensure a coherent approach to the CVA programing compliancy while developing proposals for AHF funding. This note presents technical guidance, on minimum standards that should be adopted by the partners, using cash/voucher as the implementation modality. The minimum criteria to be considered and listed below aims ONLY to support the process of response analysis on implementation modality, and to ensure the CVA programing compliancy for the submissions; and does NOT cover other programmatic aspect of the proposals, i.e. sector specific appropriateness, technical feasibility or financial review, etc. However, it is tight to the overall design making tree that is connected to thorough situation analysis, including a preliminary market analysis, and needs assessment, intended to promote the use of a consistent logic when identifying the most appropriate transfer modality, i.e. in kind, cash or vouchers, or a combination.